Airlines report “pretty normal” numbers during holiday travel at Sawyer International Airport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport says travel numbers are a bit lower than normal but are remaining steady through the holiday season.

Airlines are limiting the on-board capacity, and some are adding an extra flight for increased safety measures this Christmas.

The Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says cleaning procedures are being done twice a day to keep the airport safe for travelers.

“I know it can be pretty stressful during these times to travel but we just want you guys to know, do what you’re personally comfortable with, but know if you do choose to travel that it will be safe and you will be taken care of with Sawyer,” says Murray.

The airport is expecting to see at least 25% less travel this Christmas season than last year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.