Advertisement

Airlines report “pretty normal” numbers during holiday travel at Sawyer International Airport

Airport travel numbers are down this year due to the COVID19 precautions, but not as much as expected.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport says travel numbers are a bit lower than normal but are remaining steady through the holiday season.

Airlines are limiting the on-board capacity, and some are adding an extra flight for increased safety measures this Christmas.

The Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says cleaning procedures are being done twice a day to keep the airport safe for travelers.

“I know it can be pretty stressful during these times to travel but we just want you guys to know, do what you’re personally comfortable with, but know if you do choose to travel that it will be safe and you will be taken care of with Sawyer,” says Murray.

The airport is expecting to see at least 25% less travel this Christmas season than last year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home

Latest News

Brookridge Heights Marquette asks community to participate in Holiday photo contest
Brookridge Heights Marquette asks community to participate in Holiday photo contest
K.I. Sawyer airport reports lower numbers for holiday travel
K.I. Sawyer airport reports lower numbers for holiday travel
Restaurants feeling the pressure of COVID-19 closures
Restaurants feeling the pressure of COVID-19 closures
Whitmer extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days
Whitmer extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days