Abrahamson family donates 20k to Memory Care Center, offers matching donation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center is pleased to be the recipient of a $20,000 donation to be used toward the building’s ongoing expenses.

On Dec. 1, Jeffrey Abrahamson, board member of the Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center (GAJMCC), presented a check to the GAJMCC on behalf of the Abrahamson family. In addition to the $20,000 donation, the Abrahamson family has offered to match every $250 (and higher) donation made to the GAJMCC going forward.

These donations are especially needed at this time because the Board of Directors of the GAJMCC has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Par-Tee Fundraiser again (the 2020 Par-Tee was also cancelled) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The building’s namesake, Gary Abrahamson, Jr., son of Patricia and the late Gary Abrahamson, Sr., was an Escanaba native who suffered cardiac arrest and a resulting severe traumatic brain injury after jogging near his Kansas home in 1987. An avid runner, Gary Jr. died on August 18, 2012 at age 61.

Soon after Gary Jr.’s death, his mother Patricia Abrahamson donated $500,000 to the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres, (who sponsor the Bishop Noa Home), to build the Memory Care Center in honor of her first-born son, whom she and her husband cared for during the last 25 years of Gary Jr.’s life.

The GAJMCC has a mission to welcome strong, caring, wholesome partnerships, shared resources and support, with rich professional training and programming services to the community, especially to adult individuals most vulnerable and in need.

“We feel honored to be able to help those struggling with dementia and other brain-related issues,” Patricia Abrahamson said. “As a caregiver for 25 years, I also recognize the need for respite time; the Memory Care Center is a godsend for families to bring their loved ones for professional and loving care. It affords them time to do chores, shopping, or just have a needed relaxing rest.”

In partnership with Community Action Adult Day Services Program, the GAJMCC, located at 2635 1st Ave. So., serves individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The Center also hosts guest speakers to meet the needs of many caregivers and others seeking help in the community.

“These educational presentations, which are always free and open to the public, were temporarily halted due to COVID-19 restrictions,” GAJMCC Building Manager Mary Uelmen noted. “However, they will start up as soon as we can have gatherings again.”

Uelmen also noted that all donations to the GAJMCC, no matter the amount, are always welcome. Simply mail them to GAJMCC, Attn: Mary Uelmen, 2635 1st Ave. So., Escanaba MI 49829. For more information, please search “Gary Abrahamson Jr. Memory Care Center” on Facebook, or call (906) 786-5810, Ext. 150.

