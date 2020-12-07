Advertisement

A garage fire in Wells Township is under investigation

(WLUC Created in Canva with Pexels Image)
(WLUC Created in Canva with Pexels Image)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire in Wells Township is under investigation.

According to the City of Escanaba Department of Public safety, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 5, Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to 6428 North 2nd Street in Wells Township for a detached garage on fire.

By the time officers arrives, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and is now considered a total loss.

The adjacent house and 2 vehicles parked close to the garage sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, and Rampart EMS.

