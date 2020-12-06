What you need if you’re getting into winter sports this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Even as the weather gets colder, and the snow continues to fall, people are flocking outdoors for some recreation.

The snow is a big part of what makes living in the Upper Peninsula so great. There are so many different ways to enjoy it, and in a year where staying away from other people to stay healthy is key, those activities are a great get away.

“There’s no better way to social distance than to get outside in the winter time where you can get away from people, and still do something very important for yourself,” said Down Wind Sports co-owner Bill Thompson.

One of the most popular, easiest, and most affordable winter activities is hiking, and that requires a good pair of snow shoes.

“Snowshoeing can be done right out in your own backyard, and anyone can do it,” said Thompson. “All you have to do is be able to walk, put these snowshoes on, and go outside and have some fun.”

If you’re looking for more of a workout, cross country skis work great as well. and if you’re a cyclist in the summer, you have to try winter biking.

“In years past, you’ve had to put the bike away and pick up a different activity, and now with the advent of fat tire biking and the trail grooming that we have in the Upper Peninsula, it’s a pretty special place. so people can come in, take a look at our offerings, see if they want to invest, and then go out and have some fun,” said Thompson.

Of course, no matter what activity you choose, proper clothing to shield yourself from the wet snow and the cold is a must.

“We sell clothing that goes along with all of these activities that we sell,” said Thompson. “Coming in, picking out, and getting advice on what works for all of those activities is the best way to do it.”

Down Wind Sports has everything you need if you’re planning to take part in these or other Winter activities this year.

