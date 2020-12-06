Salvation Army bell ringers ask for donations across Houghton County

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays bells are ringing early, and it is all for a good cause.

Multiple shoppers heard them at several stores across Houghton and Hancock on Saturday afternoon, as Salvation Army volunteers were on site ringing bells, urging people to donate for those in need.

Pete Mackin, the director of the Copper Country Bread of Life Center, says red kettles will be placed every day until Christmas, and all the money will be distributed locally.

“You donate up here, it stays in the Copper Country,” Mackin explained, “and it goes to direct services for the neighbors.”

Those services include feeding assistance, electric bill payments, and food pantry donations.

Every year, many volunteers, including kids, help ring bells, asking shoppers entering and exiting stores to make a small donation for these causes.

One of Saturday’s ringers was Jordana Sever, who was stationed with her family at the Walmart Supercenter in Houghton. She was proud to be a part of the charitable effort.

“It’s helpful for the people that need the money,” Sever stated, “and I think it’s really cool because I see other people do it.”

Over at Pat’s Foods in Hancock was Kristina Looper, who is volunteering for the second consecutive year and is ringing bells 5-6 days a week.

“It means a lot to me to see people donating,” Looper said, “even if they had lost their jobs during this pandemic.”

Mackin expressed how happy he was seeing all of the ringers who stepped up and give back to the community.

“Regardless of religious affiliation or background,” he said, “and without discrimination for both where it goes and where it’s coming from, it’s such a blessing to see. It just shows you what Yoopers are made of.”

The Salvation Army’s bell ringers’ message is simple: a little donation can make a big difference this holiday season.

