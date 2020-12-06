Advertisement

Red-tailed hawk released back to the wild

The bird flew for the first time in over a month
A young Red-Tailed Hawk was released in Chocolay Township
A young Red-Tailed Hawk was released in Chocolay Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a young red-tailed hawk was released back to the wild.

People gathered outside of a home on Dynamite Hill Road in L’Anse to get a glimpse of the bird, which had not flown in just over a month.

The bird was rescued by a family in the area after it was shot, damaging one of its wing bones.

Beth Maatta, the wildlife rehabilitator who helped heal the hawk, says seeing it fly away was a beautiful sight.

“This is the best part,” Maatta said. “It makes everything we go through so worth it to see this. To return one of these animals back to the wild is just...there really aren’t words for it.”

Maatta thanked those who rescued the bird.

She also thanks Jerry Maynard and the Chocolay Raptor Center for their support in an effort to build a future flight enclosure in the Houghton County area.

