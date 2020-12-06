Queen City Burger Company opens Hancock location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A favorite U.P. eatery has opened a second location in the Copper Country.

Queen City Burger Company’s new establishment is located on Market Street in Hancock. The grand opening was held on Friday, December 4.

Queen City manager Ashley Wiegand says the community’s support has been great so far, with more than 300 burgers ordered each day since opening. She also says the decision to add a location in Houghton County was a response to popular demand at the Marquette location.

“We had a lot of people come down to the store and specifically ask us to bring something up this way, to the Houghton and Hancock area,” Wiegand said. “We saw a need there, we saw people were excited about it, and we wanted to fill that need.”

Queen City Burger Company in Hancock is open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Queen City’s website or Facebook page.

