Advertisement

Queen City Burger Company opens Hancock location

Queen City’s manager says the opening of a Copper Country location was in response to popular demand.
Queen City Burger Company located on Market Street in Hancock.
Queen City Burger Company located on Market Street in Hancock.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A favorite U.P. eatery has opened a second location in the Copper Country.

Queen City Burger Company’s new establishment is located on Market Street in Hancock. The grand opening was held on Friday, December 4.

Queen City manager Ashley Wiegand says the community’s support has been great so far, with more than 300 burgers ordered each day since opening. She also says the decision to add a location in Houghton County was a response to popular demand at the Marquette location.

“We had a lot of people come down to the store and specifically ask us to bring something up this way, to the Houghton and Hancock area,” Wiegand said. “We saw a need there, we saw people were excited about it, and we wanted to fill that need.”

Queen City Burger Company in Hancock is open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Queen City’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County
Da Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop+ Chorus maximize tech to recreate a holiday singing tradition...
A cappella group hosts Christmas ‘Car’-oling event
A young Red-Tailed Hawk was released in Chocolay Township
Red-tailed hawk released back to the wild