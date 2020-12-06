Advertisement

Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve

Starting center to miss at least 3 weeks
Packers center Corey Linsley is helped off the field by medical staff.
Packers center Corey Linsley is helped off the field by medical staff.(WBAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has gone on injured reserve after hurting his knee during a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The move announced by the Packers on Saturday means Linsley must sit out at least the next three games, ending his string of 68 consecutive regular-season starts.

Linsley has played a vital role on a Green Bay offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season, helping the Packers (8-3) score a league-leading 31.7 points per game.

When Linsley left the Bears game Sunday, the Packers responded by shifting Elgton Jenkins from left guard to center, with rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan entering the game at left guard.

In other moves Saturday, the Packers elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1).

Braden was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Woman arraigned on felony animal cruelty charge in Delta County puppy mill investigation
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
No decision yet for Rock House liquor license case

Latest News

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (5) runs against Michigan State during an NCAA college football...
No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
What you need if you’re getting into winter sports this year
Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3)and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) break up a...
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6
MGN
Marquette upsets fourth ranked Wisconsin at the buzzer