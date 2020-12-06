Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds more than 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
No decision yet for Rock House liquor license case

Latest News

Da Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop+ Chorus maximize tech to recreate a holiday singing tradition...
A cappella group hosts Christmas ‘Car’-oling event
In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump assails vote integrity while urging turnout in Ga.