Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donald Paul Nichols was sentenced to two to five years in prison for the sixth drunk driving offense, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg.

The 60-year-old man of Janesville, Wisconsin pled guilty on September 8, 2020 to a single count of Operating While Intoxicated, Third or Subsequent Offense.

The incident occurred on August 4, 2019 when Menominee Police Department (MPD) Sgt. James Harper and Officer Jamie Rivett found Nichols passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle at the intersection of West Drive and 18th Avenue in Menominee. According to the MPD Incident Report, Nichols was unable to “stand up” when extracted from his vehicle, and had admitted to officers that he had been “drinking whiskey and consuming alcohol all day” at the Waterfront Festival.

A Michigan State Police analysis of Nichols’ blood following his arrest showed a .19 BAC.

“Mr. Nichols is a serial drunk driver,” said Rogg. “His sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of the offense and promote respect for the law.”

Rogg noted that Nichols had seven previous felony and seven misdemeanor convictions.

“The only thing that can stop some people is a prison sentence, because the citizens of our community are simply not safe with this defendant continuing to put them at risk from his actions,” Rogg said.

