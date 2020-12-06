Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days; US prepares vaccine distribution
Queen City Burger Company located on Market Street in Hancock.
Queen City Burger Company opens Hancock location
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks