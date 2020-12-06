Advertisement

Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST
SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kinross man was arrested and put in Chippewa County jail for aggravated domestic violence, tampering with electronic communications, and violating a personal protection order Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a residence in the area of M-80 Highway near Lakeview Road in Kinross Township, Chippewa County.

The 42-year-old suspect was alleged to have committed an assault on an individual who he had a domestic relationship with. The suspect was further alleged to have interfered when the complainant was attempting to call 911 which is considered a felonious offense.

The suspect will remain in jail until his arraignment in the 91st District Court. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

