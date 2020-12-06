Advertisement

Cold front entering the U.P. Sunday with a chance of afternoon snow and patchy freezing drizzle

Morning sunny breaks possible with clouds increasing U.P. wide towards the afternoon
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold frontal system enters the U.P. from the northwest Sunday, delivering a chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle mainly over the west and northern counties of the Upper Peninsula. Light accumulation expected from the precipitation due to a shallow depth of moisture with the system. A cold north wind takes over Sunday evening, keeping Lake Superior-effect snow chances possible along the north wind belts overnight and into Monday morning. A drier and milder trend takes over midweek with a building high pressure ridge over the region. An atmospheric disturbance Wednesday may produce a few rain showers. The high pressure is expected to break eastward towards the weekend, with snow in the U.P. forecast come Saturday.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon snow and freezing drizzle mainly over the western and northern counties

Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers over the north wind belts

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of rain; mild

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

