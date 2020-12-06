A cappella group hosts Christmas ‘Car’-oling event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Virtual caroling is a safe option to join others and sing this holiday season -- but how about doing so from inside the safety of your car?

Da Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop+ Chorus hosted their their ‘Drive-in CARoling Rehearsal’ at Marquette Hope Church.

Members of the a cappella group drove in first and began a singing sequence led by their musical director, Pete Stephens-Brown.

Popular Christmas melodies such as ‘Silent Night’ were sung by Da Upper Yooper’s Barbershop+ Chorus as they and participants also parked in the church lot had their their radios tuned to the live broadcast on 107.1-FM.

Once issued a mic, participants were able to sing along and interact amongst each other with, virtually, no delay.

Da Upper Yoopers’ Barbershop+ Chorus practiced and test ran the equipment several months in advance to recreate an actual caroling experience in time for the holiday season.

“We’re inviting everyone who misses singing together to sing together with us. We can do this. We can get a chance to hear each other through the radio live. All the awkwardness, human interaction and all the giggles -- that happens. And you can’t do that over Zoom, it just doesn’t happen,” said Musical Director Pete Stephens-Brown.

Stephens-Brown explained that their broadcast and routing system is completely mobile, with plans in the works to host ‘CARoling’ events at other locations in town such as nursing homes -- a true Christmas caroling experience.

