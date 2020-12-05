Upper Michigan adds more than 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 91 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday.

In Michigan, 6,004 new cases were added. Along with those cases, there were 193 deaths reported, the state’s highest daily death toll thus far. That brings total cases statewide to 395,036, and total deaths to 9,854. Current statewide recoveries are at 197,750. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases



Baraga: 0 cases



Chippewa: 23 cases



Delta: 6 cases



Dickinson: 14 cases



Gogebic: (-6 cases, state data entry error)



Houghton: 15 cases



Iron: 4 cases



Keweenaw: 2 cases



Luce: 0 cases



Mackinac: 4 cases



Marquette: 14 cases, 2 deaths



Menominee: 0 cases



Ontonagon: 1 case



Schoolcraft: 2 cases



As of Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,675 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,748 are considered recovered and 277 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.2%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 72 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 3. Of those, 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Dec. 4 or Dec. 5. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 9% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ironwood: 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy



Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy



Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy



Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 8 patients with 3 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy



Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 24% bed occupancy



Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 47% bed occupancy



Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 43% bed occupancy



OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 8 patients with 5 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy



Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 25% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Marquette: 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 60% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 73% bed occupancy



War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 15 patients with 2 in ICU, 59% bed occupancy



Out of the 213,143 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.69% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 5.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.