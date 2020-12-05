Advertisement

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opens Marquette location

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fan favorite pastry and chocolate shoppe has a new home in Marquette Friday. Gwinn-based Towners has opened a new store at 315 Front Street in downtown Marquette.

Friday was the first day and plenty of customers turned out to see what Towners had to offer. Towners sells a variety of French pastries and gourmet chocolates. The idea to come to Marquette started just as a temporary store for the holidays.

“The owner of the building said I’d really love it if you guys could come in here even as just a pop-up shop, so initially we were going to do a pop-up shop in Marquette just for the holidays just to get some of the chocolate off our shelves at Towners in Gwinn and get a little more reach here and when we walked in here we fell in love with the space,” said Katie Bonzer, Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe Owner.

Towners is open Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

