Teddy Bear Toss at NMU collects over 600 bears

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The traditional Teddy Bear Toss held at Northern Michigan University turned into a drive-thru teddy bear drive this year.

Usually fans at an NMU hockey game throw the teddy bears into the rink during the second intermission. Instead, to keep the charity event COVID-safe, the toys were tossed out of their car windows into a makeshift miniature rink.

Student-athletes and Wildcat coaches participated in the toy collection in front of the Berry Events Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Complete great thing that our Athletic Director, Forrest Karr, put together,” NMU football player Eric Schieweck said. “Usually they collect them during the game. There’s usually around 480 kids that get a bear and they would be without one this year. So, for me it’s a complete blessing to be here today.”

This year, 623 teddy bears were collected to be donated to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul as part of their Christmas Toy Give-Away Program.

The organizations thank the community for a huge turnout.

