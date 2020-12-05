Spartans survive slow start, edge Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points to help No. 8 Michigan State beat Detroit Mercy 83-76.

The Spartans started out flat coming off their road win over No. 6 Duke earlier in the week and it almost led to a huge upset. The Titans led by five points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties. Detroit’s last win over a Top 10 team on the road was in 1979 at Marquette when the Titans had future NBA players, including the late Terry Duerod.

