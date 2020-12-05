Quiet, But Mainly Cloudy Weather Holds Through the Weekend
Temperatures Will Remain Near to Above Average
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday: Mainly cloudy, some breaks in the overcast especially far east and south
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow and flurries especially northern portions later in the day and at night
Highs: 30s
Monday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mostly 30s
Tuesday: Clouds mixed with some sun and warmer
Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s
Well above average temperatures will prevail through the balance of the week. While it may turn a bit colder later in the week, temperatures will likely remain above average. No significant precipitation, rain or snow, is expected through the work week.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.