Portage Lake District Library winter reading program kicks off Monday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library has a new winter reading program and it starts Monday. The program will challenge readers from the junior level to adults to read five books or more over the next several months.

This new program has a theme this year as well, water resources and protection. The library’s Director says with a lot of people staying indoors this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic the timing is right.

“There’s probably no better time than right now to make sure we are exercising these brain muscles and spending some time reading while we are otherwise a little bit distanced, if you’re going to be home for awhile make sure you have some good books there and sign up for our program if you’re reading anyway because we’ll reward you with prizes along the way, we’ll make it fun,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel.

The library hopes to make this an annual reading program for the winter months.

