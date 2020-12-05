Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library winter reading program kicks off Monday

Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo)
Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library has a new winter reading program and it starts Monday. The program will challenge readers from the junior level to adults to read five books or more over the next several months.

This new program has a theme this year as well, water resources and protection. The library’s Director says with a lot of people staying indoors this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic the timing is right.

“There’s probably no better time than right now to make sure we are exercising these brain muscles and spending some time reading while we are otherwise a little bit distanced, if you’re going to be home for awhile make sure you have some good books there and sign up for our program if you’re reading anyway because we’ll reward you with prizes along the way, we’ll make it fun,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel.

The library hopes to make this an annual reading program for the winter months.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Woman arraigned on felony animal cruelty charge in Delta County puppy mill investigation
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Mugshot for Heather Kimbler.
Newberry woman faces meth possession charge following traffic stop

Latest News

Teddy Bear Toss at NMU
Teddy Bear Toss at NMU collects over 600 bears
Management said the smaller rental space serving their business needs best as the state's...
HOTplate Pottery & Art Studio relocates to Masonic Square
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds more than 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession