No decision yet for Rock House liquor license case

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - There was no decision Friday in the violation hearing for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission regarding a bar, restaurant and sportsplex in Houghton.

The Rock House Grill and Mine Shaft had its liquor license and permits suspended after complaints of multiple violations of the current emergency order for indoor dining and face coverings. Witnesses from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department testified to seeing patrons dining inside-- after the order. The business owners eventually did close and comply with the order. The defense in the case felt the suspension of the license went too far.

“I think that when we look at the suspension, the suspension in itself is probably too big of a hammer, if there’s determined to be a violation, and I think Mr. Hall made a good argument, there was an order, it was violated, but does the punishment fit the crime,” said Defense Attorney, Matt Eliason.

After testimony and closing arguments from both sides the judge in the case did not make a ruling. He said he’d likely have one on Monday.

