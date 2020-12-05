Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday night a man was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Pentland Township, Luce County.

The vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation on County Road 402 near County Road 405 at around 10:15 p.m.

Following the trooper’s investigation, the 33-year-old driver from Newberry was found to be in possession of the drug.

The man was arrested and put in the Luce County Jail for possession of methamphetamine. The suspect is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

