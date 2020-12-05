Advertisement

Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Meth Arrest
Meth Arrest(AP)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday night a man was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Pentland Township, Luce County.

The vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation on County Road 402 near County Road 405 at around 10:15 p.m.

Following the trooper’s investigation, the 33-year-old driver from Newberry was found to be in possession of the drug.

The man was arrested and put in the Luce County Jail for possession of methamphetamine. The suspect is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Woman arraigned on felony animal cruelty charge in Delta County puppy mill investigation
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Mugshot for Heather Kimbler.
Newberry woman faces meth possession charge following traffic stop

Latest News

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opens Marquette location
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
No decision yet for Rock House liquor license case
Gluten-free bakery opens in Iron Mountain
Gluten-free bakery opens in Iron Mountain
Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin open for Holiday Season
Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin open for Holiday Season