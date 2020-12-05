Houghton city manager confirms two separate projects in the area

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton city manager Eric Waara clarified Friday that the city’s partnership with the real estate company Veridea Group for a downtown redevelopment project, and the rezoning of two parcels of land along Houghton Canal Road are two separate projects.

Property owners of land parcels along Canal Road have requested rezoning of their land for business purposes.

“The owners are simply looking to have a homologous zoning in the area with the seaplane with the intent of eventually selling that property,” Waara said.

Property owner Jon Rector operates the seaplanes on Portage Canal. He plans on continuing his operation no matter what.

“We currently operate on portage canal, will operate on portage canal if our rezoning is approved and will operate on the canal if our rezoning is denied,” Rector said.

The second land owner partnering with Rector released a statement in support of Rector.

“JRG Development is in support of the neighboring owner’s seaplane service and feel the zoning request is complementary to that use and it will enhance the community in a similar way as the area on the east side of the City of Houghton.”

Waara explained the city had to present the application to the planning commission who then decided to send it to the city council. Now, a public hearing is scheduled for January 13.

“The councilors can hear the pros and cons,” Waara said. “There might be people for and against things. Once the public has been heard, then they could make a decision that night.”

As far as the downtown development, Waara said he knows there’s a lot of rumors going around, but no plans are set in stone yet.

“There’s no plan out there to build a 10-story hotel,” Waara said.

The Veridea Group will present its updated project plans to the city council on December 15.

