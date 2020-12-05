HOTplate Pottery & Art Studio relocates to Masonic Square

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular pottery and art studio in Downtown Marquette now calls the historic Masonic Center home.

HOTplate Pottery and Art Studio has moved just several doors down from its old location on Third Street and Washington.

Management said the smaller rental space will serve their business needs best as the state’s indoor gathering limit remains enforced.

It’s a temporary move due to the pandemic, but Manager Justine Salmonson said they’re fitting right in with the Masonic’s art development.

“The move, it went really smoothly surprisingly. We had a lot of help. A lot of the community came in, friends, family -- that kind of thing. We’re just trying to piece things together now and it just feels like we are kind of home.”

HOTplate offers pottery to-go kits and are hosting private bubble art sessions: HOTplate Home Page

Also keep up to date on upcoming events via social media: HOTplate Pottery & Art Studio Facebook Page

HOTplate also welcomes donations to help support another local business impacted by the pandemic: Keep HOTplate open GoFundMe Page

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.