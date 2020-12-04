Why we’re lacking precipitation
A few light snow showers could develop during the morning. Otherwise, plan for a cloudy day with temperatures near seasonal. Light lake effect looks to develop Sunday afternoon with a weak disturbance. The trend has mainly been dry. The upper-level pattern has a big ridge on the west coast with small troughing over the Great Lakes. This has led to not enough could air outbreaks and a lack of systems with snow. The temperature pattern for next week looks warm-up mainly to the upper 30s.
Today: Cloudy, isolated light snow showers early in the day
>Highs: Upper 20s west low 30s elsewhere
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine to the west
>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south
Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon light lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, dry, and mild
>Highs: Mid 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 30s
