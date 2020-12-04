Why we’re lacking precipitation

A few light snow showers could develop during the morning. Otherwise, plan for a cloudy day with temperatures near seasonal. Light lake effect looks to develop Sunday afternoon with a weak disturbance. The trend has mainly been dry. The upper-level pattern has a big ridge on the west coast with small troughing over the Great Lakes. This has led to not enough could air outbreaks and a lack of systems with snow. The temperature pattern for next week looks warm-up mainly to the upper 30s.

Today: Cloudy, isolated light snow showers early in the day

>Highs: Upper 20s west low 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine to the west

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, dry, and mild

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.