Watersmeet Township School District extends remote learning

Superintendent targets January 4th to resume in-person learning
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the school districts within the Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD has extended remote learning due to COVID-19.

On Thursday Night, Watersmeet Township School District made the decision to extend virtual learning until January 4th.

Students were originally expected to come back for in-person learning before the holiday break.

The Superintendent, George R. Peterson III, says the students have been feeling mixed emotions for quite some time.

“They understand, but still, they’re angry,” Peterson said. “They’re very angry. They want to get back. They want their life back, and I don’t blame them.”

The superintendent says the students should remain positive and make sure they stay healthy.

He also wanted to thank the local tribal council for funds that allowed the students to gain access to technology during this difficult time.

