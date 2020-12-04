Advertisement

Upper Michigan adds more than 145 COVID-19 cases Friday, state adds 8,689

Two deaths were added in U.P. counties, while 81 were added statewide.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 149 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Friday.

In Michigan, 8,689 new cases were added. Along with those cases, there were 81 deaths reported . That brings total cases statewide to 389,032, and total deaths to 9,661. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 5 cases, 38 recoveries
  • Baraga: 0 cases
  • Chippewa: (-18 cases, state data entry error), 1 death, 60 recoveries
  • Delta: 21 cases
  • Dickinson: 29 cases, 15 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 11 cases
  • Houghton: 24 cases
  • Iron: 4 cases
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Luce: 4 cases, 58 recoveries
  • Mackinac: 2 cases, 33 recoveries
  • Marquette: 33 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 11 cases
  • Ontonagon: 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases, 53 recoveries

As of Friday, Dec. 4, at 5:20 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,584 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,748 are considered recovered and 275 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.2%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 72 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 3. Of those, 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Dec. 4. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

  • Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 9% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ironwood: 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy
  • Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy
  • Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 8 patients with 3 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy
  • Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 24% bed occupancy
  • Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 47% bed occupancy
  • Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 43% bed occupancy
  • OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 8 patients with 5 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy
  • Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 25% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Marquette: 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 60% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 73% bed occupancy
  • War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 15 patients with 2 in ICU, 59% bed occupancy

Out of the 222,515 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.67% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 4.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

