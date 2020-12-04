United Way of Marquette County launches auction for footballs signed by two NFL teams

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is launching an auction fundraiser on footballs signed by two NFL teams.

Two footballs autographed by the Green Bay Packers and one autographed by the Detroit Lions are being auctioned through a link on United Way’s website.

The auction opened yesterday for bidding and will run through December 13th at 9 p.m., the same day that the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions.

United Way’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer says all the money raised from the auction goes toward helping the organizations that are supported by United Way.

“[Just] trying to think of ways to give back and help the community and sports fans to get a unique Christmas gift,” says Rickauer.

The links to the auction can be found on United Ways’ Facebook page and website. The winners will also be announced on these two sites.

