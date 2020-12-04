Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County launches auction for footballs signed by two NFL teams

Two footballs autographed by the Green Bay Packers and one autographed by the Detroit Lions are being auctioned through a link on United Way’s website.
The auction opened yesterday for bidding and will run through December 13th at 9 p.m.
The auction opened yesterday for bidding and will run through December 13th at 9 p.m.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is launching an auction fundraiser on footballs signed by two NFL teams.

Two footballs autographed by the Green Bay Packers and one autographed by the Detroit Lions are being auctioned through a link on United Way’s website.

The auction opened yesterday for bidding and will run through December 13th at 9 p.m., the same day that the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions.

United Way’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer says all the money raised from the auction goes toward helping the organizations that are supported by United Way.

“[Just] trying to think of ways to give back and help the community and sports fans to get a unique Christmas gift,” says Rickauer.

The links to the auction can be found on United Ways’ Facebook page and website. The winners will also be announced on these two sites.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.
UPDATE: Cause of Marquette County landfill fire unknown
Marquette County man arrested on meth charges
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Two police pursuits of the same man in Dickinson, Menominee counties end with a fatality
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended

Latest News

Ladies preparing for the charity ball last year.
GFWC Escanaba hosts first ever virtual “Party with a Purpose
Mugshot for Heather Kimbler.
Newberry woman faces meth possession charge following traffic stop
Santa Claus making his list and checking it twice.
“Operation Christmas” fundraiser to help those impacted by the pandemic
FILE. Delta County Court House sign.
Delta County Courthouse to reopen to public Monday