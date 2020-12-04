The Marquette YMCA prepares for Winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette YMCA, like many other businesses, is getting ready for an uncertain winter.

The current COVID Pause across Michigan is scheduled to end December 8th, though there are questions as to whether or not the Pause will be extended, and if it is, whether or not more types of businesses will be told to close down.

But the Marquette YMCA is prepared — across the state of Michigan, all YMCA’s have registered only at a 0.04% positivity rate for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The health and wellness centers have been striving to keep their facilities clean, not just for those who want to exercise, but for larger community use as well.

“We like to think of ourselves as a community center first,” says Jenna Zdunek, C.E.O. of the Marquette YMCA. “And that’s why, with winter coming up, we’re really trying to position ourselves to help take care of people, their mental health, and their sense of community.”

The YMCA as of now is planning to continue its childcare services, as well as keeping access to its pool and gym open for regular members.

If, however, the center is forced to close down like it had to in March, there are contingencies in place.

“Our trainers are already online, and if necessary, they’ll go fully online if we have to close down,” says Grace Brindle, Marketing Director for the Y. “We have all our group exercises classes online already, so if you want to take part in that, you just need to hop on with a Zoom Link.”

The Marquette YMCA continues, through the actions of people like Zdunek and Brindle, to be a source of community and general welfare during what have been incredibly disorienting times for many. If you’re interested in participating in an online exercise class, or check out what kind of childcare the Y offers, or even if you just want to take a dip in the pool, you can find a link to all that and more at the Marquette YMCA’s website here.

