SNBT donates ‘Jeans for Greens’ funds to UPAWS

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust gives employees the option to ‘dress down for a good cause’ by donating $5 toward a specific non-profit organization each month.
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) animal caregiver Meg Holeva and Sparky the dog,...
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) animal caregiver Meg Holeva and Sparky the dog, accept a donation from Mike Kolasa, Vice President and Trust Officer at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT).(SNBT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) recently donated funds raised by employees in its “Jeans for Greens” program.

Each Friday, SNBT employees are given the option to ‘dress down for a good cause’ by donating $5 toward a specific non-profit organization designated for that month.

Recently, the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) was a Jeans for Greens recipient.

SNBT says UPAWS will use the funds to help them purchase high priority items and enrichment products for the pets staying at the shelter.

If you would like to donate, please contact UPAWS directly at 906-475-6661. For more information on the shelter, visit www.upaws.org.

In the photo above, UPAWS animal caregiver Meg Holeva and Sparky the dog, accept a donation from Mike Kolasa, Vice President and Trust Officer at SNBT.

