Rainbow House domestic Abuse Services receives $1,000 grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rainbow House Domestic Abuse services received a $1000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle Restricted Endowment held at the M&M area Community Foundation.

Rainbow House will use this grant to support women who are experiencing domestic violence. According to a press release from the organization, staying connected is critical to putting an end to the cycle of abuse. By being able to reach law enforcement, an advocate, a healthcare provider, or an attorney, victims will have access to the services they need to transition to a life free from violence.

Rainbow House believes no one deserves physical, emotional, financial, or sexual abuse. The organization provides prevention, education, and information to communities, families, and schools. “We are so grateful for the support of the Women’s Giving Circle and the M&M Community Foundation”, said Lead Advocate Jessica Honish. “Together, we are helping connect victims with the resources they need to become survivors”.

Visit Rainbow House’s website or their Facebook page for more information on how to help someone experiencing domestic violence. Help is available 24 hours a day seven days a week by calling (715) 735-6656 or texting (906) 290-9081. Services are free and confidential.

