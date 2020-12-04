Advertisement

Rainbow House domestic Abuse Services receives $1,000 grant

Rainbow House will use the grant to support women experiencing domestic violence.
Grant money graphic.
Grant money graphic.(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rainbow House Domestic Abuse services received a $1000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle Restricted Endowment held at the M&M area Community Foundation.

Rainbow House will use this grant to support women who are experiencing domestic violence. According to a press release from the organization, staying connected is critical to putting an end to the cycle of abuse. By being able to reach law enforcement, an advocate, a healthcare provider, or an attorney, victims will have access to the services they need to transition to a life free from violence.

Rainbow House believes no one deserves physical, emotional, financial, or sexual abuse. The organization provides prevention, education, and information to communities, families, and schools. “We are so grateful for the support of the Women’s Giving Circle and the M&M Community Foundation”, said Lead Advocate Jessica Honish. “Together, we are helping connect victims with the resources they need to become survivors”.

Visit Rainbow House’s website or their Facebook page for more information on how to help someone experiencing domestic violence. Help is available 24 hours a day seven days a week by calling (715) 735-6656 or texting (906) 290-9081. Services are free and confidential.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.
UPDATE: Cause of Marquette County landfill fire unknown
Marquette County man arrested on meth charges
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Two police pursuits of the same man in Dickinson, Menominee counties end with a fatality
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds more than 145 COVID-19 cases Friday, state adds 8,689
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Customers have several options for ordering from the QCBC menu
Queen City Burger Company building burgers fit for a king