Queen City Burger Company building burgers fit for a king

MARQUETTE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -Ashley Wiegand, General Manager at Queen City Burger Company says their business easily adapted to the latest round of coronavirus restrictions.

“We adapted to this part of the order a few months ago. I think that it was a treat that we got to have dine-in [this summer] but we’ve really been pushing our takeout and delivery options as well as the Door Dash feature,” Wiegand declared.

With so many people working from home and minimizing face to face interaction, management at Queen City Burger Company knew delivery to Marquette, Harvey, Negaunee & the Crossroads would be a popular option.

“You can do the Door Dash option which is completely contactless. You put that in on your phone or your computer. The Door Dash deliverer brings it right to your door,” Wiegand advised.

You can also call your order in for delivery or curbside pickup. “That would require you to call when you arrive so that we know you’re outside and can bring your order out to you,” Wiegand announced.

You can always walk inside to place your carryout order at the counter. However, you are not permitted to dine in until the latest restrictions are lifted.

“You’ll just come right in the front door, come up to the counter to order. It’s usually about 15 minutes for an order. We ask that you wait in your car and then come back in 15 minutes to grab your order,” Wiegand stated.

As far as safety, at Queen City Burger Company they treat you like royalty.

Employees must regularly answer screening questions and submit a temperature check.

“Gloves, sanitizer, masks. We’re doing everything that we can. We want to make sure that our employees have money to put food on the table for their family and that you can put food on the table for our family,” Wiegand asserted.

Queen City Burger Company also has a brand new location on Market Street in Hancock.

