“Operation Christmas” fundraiser to help those impacted by the pandemic

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission of Hope in Delta County is a nonprofit organization helping the community wherever it can. Operation Christmas is a fundraiser through Mission of Hope to help families affected by the pandemic.

“Mission of Hope had a little bit of money left over from this summer and we’re going to donate up to $3,000 of the money matched in the community,” said Dale Sexton, a volunteer for Mission of Hope.

To help spread some extra cheer, the Mission of Hope team invited the big guy from the North Pole.

“Ho ho ho! We are so excited to be able to help with Mission of Hope this Christmas Season. As you just heard, Operation Christmas is at hand in Delta County and we’re really trying to make a miracle take place. They invited me to come and be a part of this,” said Santa Claus.

On December 13 from two until five in the afternoon, you can safely visit Santa Claus at the gazebo in Ludington Park, while maintaining social distancing.

“It’s free for the families but if you want to bring a donation, all donations that come in that day are going to go towards Operation Christmas,” said Santa.

Santa says there are a lot of great organizations here in the U.P. that are helping families affected by COVID-19, but Mission of Hope wanted to help take some of the burden off these other organizations.

“We’re so proud of all the kids in this community who have had to make so many adjustments. They’ve all been doing so well in school and so many other things and we’re really trying to help families have a beautiful Christmas this year,” said Santa.

The goal is to reach $3,000 dollars

“We’re just very thankful, very grateful for our community and we’re very thankful for Santa as well for partnering with us to continue bringing hope and spirit around the Christmas holidays,” said Sexton.

To donate and help our community, click here. If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19 this year would like to be sponsored by Operation Christmas, click here.

