Open enrollment deadline approaches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you don’t have health insurance or need to make changes to your health insurance the deadline for enrollment is coming soon. Marquette’s VAST Insurance Agency reminds residents the annual open enrollment deadline is December 15.

Those who don’t have health insurance through an employer, a spouse or Medicare are eligible to sign up and enroll in a health care plan. For insurance providers, part of it is making sure people are well informed about all options open to them.

“We want to provide an education to allow people to take ownership and have an understanding over what their choices look like, what the coverage does for them so they can be best prepared and make the best choice for them and their family,” said VAST Risk Advisor, Tanner Wagner.

Wagner also says you can enroll or make changes over the phone or online through healthcare.gov, VAST’s website, or contacting your insurance agent.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.