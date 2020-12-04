Newberry woman faces meth possession charge following traffic stop

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newberry woman was arrested early Friday morning on a meth charge.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post, at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 4, troopers pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violations on M-123 near County Road 428 in Luce County’s McMillan Township.

After an investigation, the driver, 32-year-old Heather Kimbler, of Newberry, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. At that time, she was placed in the Luce County Jail.

MSP says Friday morning Kimbler was arraigned on the charge in the 92nd District Court before being released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions.

Kimbler is due back in court on Dec. 17.

