Michigan Fall high school athletics on track to resume next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Good news for high school sports in Michigan, nothing new was agreed upon at Friday’s annual Fall Michigan High School Athletic Association Representative Council meeting.

The current lockdown has not been extended, and the Fall playoffs are on track to continue next week. This means volleyball and football can return to practice next week, and will return to competition two weeks from now.

Winter sports can carry on practicing next week as well, with competition beginning after the new year.

Though, anything can change moving forward, so the mantra is, no news, is good news.

“It gives us hope that, not only will we be back in the building for in person education, but also allowing our student athletes to have that added structure of extra curricular athletics activities, just knowing how much they mean to the overall educational experience,” said Alex Tiseo, MHSAA representative council member and Marquette Senior High School athletic director.

Assuming nothing changes, practices will resume when school does, next Wednesday, December 9.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.