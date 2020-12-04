Marquette County businesses join the ranks to fill need for Salvation Army bell ringers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army’s “Christmas Kettle” charity continues its holiday ring throughout Marquette County.

But kettle sites this year have dramatically decreased to fewer locations -- with just Negaunee Super One Foods and Jim’s Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming outside the county seat.

And the yet there is still a need for more ringers.

“It’s been hard this year. We have stayed open during the whole pandemic. We made sure everybody stayed fed and we’re going to make sure that everybody gets Christmas. We’re hoping that if we can fill the kettle sites we can fill the Christmas baskets,” said Ishpeming Salvation Army Executive Director Liz Nevala.

But Nevala explains that her initial worries were put at ease once local businesses answered the call.

“It’s a good way to give back to the community, you know help out a great organization like The Salvation Army. And hopefully we can get more companies and individuals to step up and do it also,” said Scott Corkin, partner and athletic trainer of Active Physical Therapy Ishpeming.

Corkin said the company were fully onboard and will dedicate all day to ringing the bells at Jim’s Jubilee Foods on Dec. 15.

The Salvation Army has implemented COVID safety training and measures in place for those volunteering at the kettle sites.

For added safety, there are options for donors to contribute virtually.

But the actual ringing of those bells mean so much more.

“Yooper strong! We’ve been getting a lot of people who have offered to help. It’s been very encouraging,” Nevala said.

“All come out on the 15th (at Jim’s Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming) and come visit us and drop in a donation. And we’re also going to, you know give a nice donation too at the end of the day,” said Corkin.

The Marquette County Salvation Army is still in need of toy donations this year. For more information including drop-off locations, call any of the offices below:

Ishpeming Office: 906-486-2121

Marquette Office: 906-226-2241

For more information to donate or volunteer as a ringer, visit the website: Virtual Red Kettle Marquette County

