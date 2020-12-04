Love Lights Tree Lighting ceremony in Iron Mountain canceled this year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A tree lighting ceremony in Iron Mountain has been postponed for the 2020 holiday season.

According to a release from the Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCHS) and the Dickinson County Hospital Foundation, the event will not happen this year due to the high percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the region, along with the orders issued by the state government and state health department.

“It is unfortunate that the circumstances have forced us to postpone this longtime event, but we have to do what is safest for and in the best interest of our community. My team and I look forward to making next year’s event twice as wonderful and of course we wish you all a happy and safe holiday season!” said Dickinson County Hospital Foundation Director, Tamara Juul.

Although the formal gathering and commemorative dedication has been postponed, the tree lighting will still occur.

The decision was made to light the tree in honor and memory of all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Hospital Foundation can do so by emailing Juul at tjuul@dickinsonareacf.org.

