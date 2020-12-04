Advertisement

“Light the Park” in Rapid River

Three Saturdays in December from 5:30 till 8:30 p.m.
Lights in the Rapid River Park.
Lights in the Rapid River Park.
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After a tough year, the co-owner of Jack’s Restaurant wanted to do something to lift people’s spirits. Rapid River is hosting the first ever “Light the Park” in the Rapid River Park.

December fifth, twelfth, and nineteenth from 5:30 till 8:30 p.m., you can drive through the decorated park for free. All lights were donated by people in the community.

“The donations I mean literally poured in and we can’t be more blessed than we are in the community we are,” said Bobbi Ryan, a Light the Park volunteer and co-owner of Jack’s Restaurant.

Rapid River High School’s Key Club will have a can donation to help hungry community members.

“We’re collecting the cans to bring them to local food banks and stuff so around Christmas, people that don’t have food can get some food when you donate,” said Natalie Belanger, Vice President of Rapid River’s Key Club.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance each night on a fire truck.

