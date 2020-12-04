Advertisement

GFWC Escanaba hosts first ever virtual “Party with a Purpose

All money raised will help GFWC support the community
Ladies preparing for the charity ball last year.
Ladies preparing for the charity ball last year.(Jacquelyn Trask-Rahn)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs of Escanaba is hosting its first ever virtual party with a purpose. The women’s club usually has a charity ball in December – this is organization’s 70th year.

There will be a 50-50 raffle, a 52-ornament raffle and a silent auction with more than 25 items. Everything in the auction and raffles has been donated by the community.

“It’s really been nice that a lot of the businesses in the community, even though they’ve ben hit really hard, continue to support us this year,” said Jacquelyn Trask-Rahn, board member for GFWN Escanaba.

The auction goes live at five p.m. Friday and will continue until eight p.m. on Saturday. All money raised will help GFWC support the community throughout the year.

In the past, GFWC has helped buy school supplies for students, donated food to food banks, bought books for schools in Delta County and so much more.

To learn more about Party with a Purpose, click here.

