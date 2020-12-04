Advertisement

Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail

Brian Helfert pleaded guilty to Attempted Accosting for Immoral Purposes.
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Menominee County sergeant convicted of Attempted Accosting for Immoral Purposes, was sentenced to jail this morning.

56-year old Brian Helfert is sentenced to six months in jail by Menominee County Circuit Court, which he will serve in the Ontonagon County Jail.

Helfert was originally charged with two counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in January, for incidents involving a 16-year-old male student in November of 2019. In October, Helfert took a plea deal, and pleaded guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge.

Judge Christopher Ninomiya ruled the longest possible jail time allowed by the plea deal.

“In my view, for what you have done, the court cannot legally punish you sufficiently or enough to satisfy the demands of justice,” Judge Ninomiya said.

Helfert is also required to register as a sex offender and ordered to receive counseling.

To view the release sent out by Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, click here.

