Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts opens in downtown Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -A new gluten free bakery, Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts is now open in downtown Iron Mountain.

The business is the winner of the Iron Mountain DDA’s business contest, has opened at 415 S. Stephenson Avenue, in suite six.

There’s everything from cookies, to cakes, and even hot coco bombs. Dulce Nulla also offers vegan, nut and dairy free baking upon request.

“There are a lot of Christmas present options; edible presents make great gifts, because you’re not giving someone a gift that sits on their shelf, that they won’t use. But they can have a fun treat to eat, and then it goes away,” said the owner, Melissa Boyles.

There will be an official grand opening event in January, but December 4th is National Cookie Day, so stop in and celebrate.

