DIGS in Marquette lights up the holidays with impressive display

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Marquette. By daylight DIGS has gotten into the spirit with some decorations but at night it really shines.

The owners found themselves with some extra time on their hands and went all out on a display of lights. They hope to bring some joy to this holiday season as folks drive by or stop in.

“No matter what holiday you do, the joy and the excitement that you get and we’re just bringing some joy and some cheer in this day age when we just don’t have it all going on for a lot of people, they’re struggling and the tough times that we have, we just wanted it to make it so people are excited and you have that twinkle in your eye where you go wow,” said Pat Digneit, Owner of DIGS.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is hosting the light up downtown decorating contest. Thursday night is the first night for the displays. The DDA encourages folks to drive downtown and then vote for their favorite.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.