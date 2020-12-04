Advertisement

Delta County Courthouse to reopen to public Monday

Some offices may have limited staff, so call ahead and check hours of availability before visiting the courthouse.
FILE. Delta County Court House sign.
(WLUC)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Delta County Courthouse will reopen to walk-in traffic from the public starting Monday, December 7, at 8:00 a.m.

County departments will be open for business and will be staffed; however, it is strongly encouraged to continue receiving county services via the internet, phone, through email, or by appointment.

Some offices may have limited staff, so we encourage the public to call ahead and check hours of availability before visiting the courthouse.

The county directory can be located at the Delta County website for all contact information.

Please contact the Court Administrator of each respective court for further details on court proceedings.

The Delta County Airport is open for business, and all flights remain as previously scheduled. The Airport Administration Office as well as the Veteran’s Service office will be servicing the public by appointment only until further notice.

Please know that Delta County staff will work tirelessly to service the public to the best of their ability during this time. We ask that the community be patient, as phone wait times may be longer than normal.

To view the Delta County website and locate the County Directory, or for local COVID-19 data and information, please visit deltacountymi.org.

