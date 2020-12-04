Big Red Barn open for holiday season

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Many holiday favorites are returning this year to Swanson’s Big Red Barn, in Niagara, Wisc., but there are some updates.

“We’re definitely happy to be open, but we weren’t sure, so we have been just preparing the whole year,” said Joey Swanson, one of the owner’s of Swanson’s Big Red Barn.

He says due to COVID-19 masks must be worn in the building. Santa is also back this season and there will be a gate in the barn to help with social distancing while you wait to see him.

“He is wearing a mask and as you go up there and talk to Santa, you have to have a mask when you’re waiting or talking to him; you can take your mask off for the picture,” added Swanson.

New this year, a game zone for kids to win prizes.

“We added the famous ski ball game, we have a crane claw game, and then stuffed animal claw,” he said.

The Big Red Barn family holiday events are December 5th, 12th and 19th this season. That runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time. Tickets are $3 for adults and $5 for kids. That kids fee includes four tokens for the game zone, a Santa visit and a wagon ride.

Swanson says another big change this year, the tree farm.

“Now, we do have a nice block of Canadian Fir; it’s a mix between a Fraser and a Balsam, so people can cut those,” Swanson explained.

They do have precuts also, to purchase off the lot. The Big red Barn, opened in 2010, meaning this year the business is celebrating its 10th year and hopes people join the fun.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.