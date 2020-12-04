A Bit Colder to End the Work Week
Though Temperatures Will Remain on the Mild Side of Average
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Friday: Some flurries early north, mostly cloudy with partial clearing, especially southern and eastern sections
Highs: mainly 30s
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Monday: Little change, temperatures still near to above average
Highs: 30s to near 40
Mild weather is expected to hold through the balance of next week. No significant snow is expected.
