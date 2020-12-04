Advertisement

A Bit Colder to End the Work Week

Though Temperatures Will Remain on the Mild Side of Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Some flurries early north, mostly cloudy with partial clearing, especially southern and eastern sections

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Little change, temperatures still near to above average

Highs: 30s to near 40

Mild weather is expected to hold through the balance of next week.  No significant snow is expected.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to TV6 on Dec. 2.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

few flurries
Front to bring light snow
WOD: 12/2/2020
More Clouds but Little or No Snow
mild day
Glorious sunshine for the midweek
Karl Bohnak's Weather Forecast on 12/1/2020
More Sunshine with a Little Warming Wednesday