A Bit Colder to End the Work Week

Friday: Some flurries early north, mostly cloudy with partial clearing, especially southern and eastern sections

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Little change, temperatures still near to above average

Highs: 30s to near 40

Mild weather is expected to hold through the balance of next week. No significant snow is expected.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.