United Way of Marquette County launches autographed Packers, Lions football auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - In need of a unique Christmas gift for the sports fan in your life? You can find that gift and give back to your community through the United Way sports auction fundraiser!

United Way is launching an auction fundraiser, bidding on two autographed Green Bay Packers footballs and one autographed Detroit Lions football. The auction goes live on December 3, 2020 and lasts until 9:00pm December 13th, which is the same day as the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The auction is offering up three items: a 1998 Green Bay Packers football which is autographed by the entire football team and coaching staff, which includes 3x MVP award winner #4 Brett Favre, and 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, #92 Reggie White. The second item is a Detroit Lions football autographed by DSM Rookie of the Year award winner, #33 Kerryon Johnson. The third item is a 2019 Green Bay Packers football which is autographed by the entire football team and coaching staff, which includes 2x MVP award winner #12 Aaron Rodgers.

The auction serves as a fundraiser for United Way of Marquette County, and all of the proceeds will go right back into the community. United Way funds 25 nonprofit agency programs in the local community, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties, Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Janzen House, Cancer Care of Marquette County, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, and many others.

“16,000+ locals depend on United Way of Marquette County for food, housing, and medical assistance, and that is why United Way needs your help. We ask that you give a gift in more than just one way this year, and participate in United Way’s autographed football auction.” says Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director for United Way of Marquette County.

Those looking to participate in the auction can either go to United Way’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/unitedwaymarquette/ or to the auction website https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/76912/auctions/94905?t=category&v=Sporting+Goods. The bidding begins at $50.00 for each item starting December 3, 2020 at 1:00pm and going until 9:00pm December 13, 2020. Rickauer shared, “Thank you to anyone who is considering donating or bidding in the auction. United Way could not do what it does without the generosity of people like you.”

For more information about United Way or to learn more about how to donate, please contact Andrew Rickauer at 906-226-8171.

The United Way of Marquette County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization utilizing community collaborations to provide health, education, and social service needs to area residents. More than 16,000 individuals were helped by the United Way of Marquette County partner agencies last year---- that is 1 out of every 4 Marquette County residents. For more information, or to donate to the United Way, visit uwmqt.org.

