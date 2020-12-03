Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County launches autographed Packers, Lions football auction

The auction goes live on December 3, and lasts until 9:00 p.m. December 13, 2020.
United Way of Marquette County is launching an auction fundraiser, bidding on two autographed...
United Way of Marquette County is launching an auction fundraiser, bidding on two autographed Green Bay Packers footballs and one autographed Detroit Lions football.(United Way of Marquette County)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - In need of a unique Christmas gift for the sports fan in your life? You can find that gift and give back to your community through the United Way sports auction fundraiser!

United Way is launching an auction fundraiser, bidding on two autographed Green Bay Packers footballs and one autographed Detroit Lions football. The auction goes live on December 3, 2020 and lasts until 9:00pm December 13th, which is the same day as the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The auction is offering up three items: a 1998 Green Bay Packers football which is autographed by the entire football team and coaching staff, which includes 3x MVP award winner #4 Brett Favre, and 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, #92 Reggie White. The second item is a Detroit Lions football autographed by DSM Rookie of the Year award winner, #33 Kerryon Johnson. The third item is a 2019 Green Bay Packers football which is autographed by the entire football team and coaching staff, which includes 2x MVP award winner #12 Aaron Rodgers.

The auction serves as a fundraiser for United Way of Marquette County, and all of the proceeds will go right back into the community. United Way funds 25 nonprofit agency programs in the local community, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties, Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Janzen House, Cancer Care of Marquette County, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, and many others.

“16,000+ locals depend on United Way of Marquette County for food, housing, and medical assistance, and that is why United Way needs your help. We ask that you give a gift in more than just one way this year, and participate in United Way’s autographed football auction.” says Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director for United Way of Marquette County.

Those looking to participate in the auction can either go to United Way’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/unitedwaymarquette/ or to the auction website https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/76912/auctions/94905?t=category&v=Sporting+Goods. The bidding begins at $50.00 for each item starting December 3, 2020 at 1:00pm and going until 9:00pm December 13, 2020. Rickauer shared, “Thank you to anyone who is considering donating or bidding in the auction. United Way could not do what it does without the generosity of people like you.”

For more information about United Way or to learn more about how to donate, please contact Andrew Rickauer at 906-226-8171.

The United Way of Marquette County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization utilizing community collaborations to provide health, education, and social service needs to area residents. More than 16,000 individuals were helped by the United Way of Marquette County partner agencies last year---- that is 1 out of every 4 Marquette County residents. For more information, or to donate to the United Way, visit uwmqt.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Houghton business has liquor license, permits suspended
State police investigating illegal climber on the Mackinac Bridge
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify woman’s body found in lake; investigation continues
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to TV6 on Dec. 2.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest News

Michigan Wolverines had increased cases of Covid-19, leading to canceling game against Maryland
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Hockey series with Minnesota State pushed back to Sunday and Monday
Lake Superior State has three WCHA Players of the Month
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Hockey series with Minnesota State questionable