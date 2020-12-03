Two police pursuits of the same man in Dickinson, Menominee counties end with a fatality

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead following two separate police pursuits in Dickinson and Menominee counties on Wednesday.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:21 p.m. Dec. 2, deputies attempted to serve a civil court document about child custody to a 34-year-old man. The man refused to be served and drove away from deputies. The man sped through Kingsford, Breitung Township and Norway, in a high-rise SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from the Norway Police Department put out “stop-sticks” to stop the man as he drove into Norway. The driver’s front tire was damaged, but he continued east on US-2 until he reached the Menominee County line.

The sheriff’s office said the man called 911 dispatch and a sheriff’s office supervisor prior to the pursuit ending, saying that he was not going to stop.

Dickinson County 911 Dispatch contacted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office to talk about the pursuit, informing those deputies that the man was acting irrationally. Dickinson County asked Menominee County deputies to take the man into custody if located, as the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office would be seeking charges against the man.

At about 4:34 p.m., Menominee County deputies contacted Dickinson County 911 Dispatch to let them know they were in pursuit of the man. The suspect was now driving a pickup truck and warned officers he was armed with a handgun and a long gun.

The man led Menominee County deputies back into Dickinson County on M-69, west through Hardwood, Foster City and Felch. Stop sticks were again laid out, on M-69, just east of Mattson Road.

Deputies said the suspect ran over the sticks, and sped off the road and into a farm field, before purposely colliding into some trees.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter around the vehicle, attempting to get the man to voluntarily give himself up. Deputies said the man didn’t respond, and eventually died by suicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Dickinson County deputies said.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kingsford Public Safety, the Iron Mountain Police Department, the Norway Police Department, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Hannahville Tribal Police and the Michigan State Police.

No other details have been released, but this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

