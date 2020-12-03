Two men arrested following meth investigation in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were arrested Wednesday following a meth distribution investigation in Escanaba.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSEST), following their investigation, detectives served a search warrant at an Escanaba home on Dec. 2 and arrested two men for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Detectives seized about 30 grams of meth and more than $3,500 in cash from the house. UPSET said there was also evidence of drug distribution.

Both men were taken to the Delta County Jail.

The names of both individuals have not been released as the investigation is ongoing. UPSET said additional charges and arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by the Escanaba Public Safety Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

TV6 will update this story with more information as it is made available.

