Sayklly’s keeps traditions alive despite COVID-19 restrictions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -Jim Kirby, Owner at Sayklly’s Confectionary & Gifts says managing his candy store has been more about keeping his employees safe and healthy.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge. We’ve been through it before with the shutdown earlier but so far so good. We did have to close down one of our stores with some people having to quarantine,” Kirby recalled.

Customers can still visit their downtown Escanaba location and their Marquette Township location to get their chocolate fix.

“”We can do pretty much anything right now. We’re still open for inside shopping. We’re trying to limit our people to approximately 10 people in the store at a time and that’s been going well,” Kirby asserted.

There are still several options for those that prefer not to step inside.

“We’re also offering curbside and online ordering and telephone ordering. You can phone in anything,” Kirby advertised. Sayklly’s has several unique 906-themed gifts including Yooper bars, U.P. apparel and they even offer gift cards.

Cleanliness has always been stop shelf and under these current restrictions, keeping things clean remains top priority.

“We disinfect our doors, our countertops, our girls are wearing masks all day along during business open hours. We’re trying to social distance our girls as best we can also,” Kirby announced.

Kirby asks that you make every effort to stay safe and wear your masks indoors.

“Let’s all try to stay safe through all of this. And we’ll try to do the best we can to wait on everybody,” Kirby pleaded.

Click here to visit the Sayklly’s website for more information and to place your order today.

